THURSDAY
Winnie the Pooh: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.
VITA Tax Preparation: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
SATURDAY
FREE Practice ACT by Princeton Review: 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Mardi Gras Kiddie Parade: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Children from babies to age 11 are invited to join us in a Mardi Gras Kiddie Parade. Dress up, bring your decorated float, and parade around the library in honor of this truly Louisiana celebration.
MONDAY
Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
TUESDAY
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Word Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.
VITA Tax Preparation: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Mardi Gras Bead Art: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads.
Mardi Gras Pour Painting: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Celebrate Mardi Gras through the art form of acrylic pour painting. Using a few simple supplies, you’ll create beautiful, colorful, abstract Mardi Gras themed artwork.
WEDNESDAY
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Story Time: 10 a.m., South Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and Watson Branch Library.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
FEB. 6
VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.
Dr. Seuss: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. In honor of Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, join us to celebrate with a story, games, and crafts that showcase his most beloved characters.
Mardi Gras Bead Art: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads.