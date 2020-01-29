THURSDAY

Winnie the Pooh: 5 p.m., Main Branch Library.

VITA Tax Preparation: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.

SATURDAY

FREE Practice ACT by Princeton Review: 9 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.

Mardi Gras Kiddie Parade: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Children from babies to age 11 are invited to join us in a Mardi Gras Kiddie Parade. Dress up, bring your decorated float, and parade around the library in honor of this truly Louisiana celebration.

MONDAY

Baby and Toddler Story Time: 9:45 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

TUESDAY

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Word Basics: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.

VITA Tax Preparation: 5:30 p.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.

Mardi Gras Bead Art: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads.

Mardi Gras Pour Painting: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library. Celebrate Mardi Gras through the art form of acrylic pour painting. Using a few simple supplies, you’ll create beautiful, colorful, abstract Mardi Gras themed artwork.

WEDNESDAY

VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m., Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.

Story Time: 10 a.m., South Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and Watson Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.

FEB. 6

VITA Tax Preparation: 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch and Main Branch Library. This event offers free tax preparation for participants with a low to moderate income for 2019.

Dr. Seuss: 5:30 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. In honor of Read Across America Day, also known as Dr. Seuss Day, join us to celebrate with a story, games, and crafts that showcase his most beloved characters.

Mardi Gras Bead Art: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Learn how to make a mosaic using a few simple materials and Mardi Gras beads.

View comments