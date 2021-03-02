LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish public schools announced its registration schedules for parents wishing to enroll their children in kindergarten or prekindergarten classes for the 2021-2022 school year.
Kindergarten registrations will be held at the individual elementary school campuses across the parish. Parents of kindergarten registrants must bring or email a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, vaccination record and proof of residency for each child. A child must have turned 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021, to be eligible for kindergarten.
Pre-K applications will be managed through an online application system. No paper applications will be accepted. Required documentation must be submitted electronically during one of three application rounds that will be made available. Parents of Pre-K applicants must upload copies of a certified birth certificate, Social Security card, immunization record, proof of residency and proof of income for every adult in the household. A child must have turned 4 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2021, to be eligible for Pre-K.
Final eligibility is based on the child’s age and gross household income. Seats will be filled by placing all eligible applications in a lottery after each application round.
“It’s very important that our parents provide the necessary documentation and follow the schedules that apply to their particular program or school,” said Elementary Instruction Supervisor Stacey Milton. “The defined schedule times and use of online applications for Pre-K students will allow us to effectively enroll our youngest students while maintaining COVID protocols.”
Kindergarten registration
Milton said the school schedules for kindergarten registration are as follows:
Albany Lower Elementary: March 15, 9 a.m. to noon, registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Denham Springs Elementary: April 23, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Doyle Elementary: April 16, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names Q-Z
Eastside Elementary: March 26, 9 a.m. to noon, registrants can arrive anytime during this period
French Settlement Elementary: April 16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Freshwater Elementary: May 4, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Frost: March 12, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Gray’s Creek Elementary: May 14, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L; and 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
Holden: April 1, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names Q-Z
Juban Parc Elementary: April 16, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for registrants with last names Q-Z
Levi Milton Elementary: April 16, 9 a.m. to noon, registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Lewis Vincent Elementary: May 7, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-E; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names F-J; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names K-O; 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names P-T; and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for registrants with last names U-Z
Live Oak Elementary: May 7, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names Q-Z
Maurepas: March 19, by appointment from 8 a.m. to noon parents should email cassie.felps@lpsb.org for an appointment
North Corbin Elementary: May 7, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-K and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names L-Z
North Live Oak Elementary: April 16, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L and 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
Northside Elementary: March 19, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names J-P; and 11 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names Q-Z
Seventh Ward Elementary: April 1, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
South Fork Elementary: April 23, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
South Live Oak Elementary: April 23, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L and noon to 2 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
South Walker Elementary: April 16, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-I; 10:30 a.m. to noon for registrants with last names J-R; and 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for registrants with last names S-Z. Kindergarten packets will be available for pick up March 29 in the school lobby.
Southside Elementary: April 14, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for registrants with last names A-H; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for registrants with last names I-P; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registrants with last names Q-Z
Springfield Elementary: April 15, 9 a.m. to noon, registrants can arrive anytime during this period
Walker Elementary: April 13, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for registrants with last names A-L and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for registrants with last names M-Z
Milton encouraged parents to visit the website for their child’s school to obtain specific details concerning health guidelines for each campus. Parents who are uncertain of their child’s home-based school can visit the district website at www.lpsb.org, click on the Parents link, then click on Transportation Department to enter their address to learn which bus, which school and what time schedule applies to their child.
Pre-K applications
Milton said the three application rounds to apply for Pre-K are April 5-30, May 1-16 and May 17 ongoing throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Applications and required documents can be submitted to the district through a smartphone (Apple or Android), laptop, computer or tablet at any time once an application window opens by going online to www.applytolppsearlychildhood.com.
She said some campuses are hosting on-campus days for parents to receive application assistance. Parents whose home-based schools are not hosting an on-campus day should contact the school via phone or email, or the district’s Early Childhood Office at (225) 686-4302, (225) 686-4265 or by email at earlychildhood@lpsb.org, to request assistance in completing the online application, if needed. Contact information for all district schools can be found by visiting the district website at www.lpsb.org, click on Schools and scroll down to access information.
Those schools hosting on-campus application assistance for Pre-K are:
Denham Springs Elementary: April 23, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., applicants can arrive anytime during this period
Frost School: April 16, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., by appointment only; contact the school in advance
Holden: April 12, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and noon to 1:30 p.m., applicants can arrive anytime during either period
Juban Parc Elementary: April 16, 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for applicants with last names A-I; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for applicants with last names J-P; and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for applicants with last names Q-Z
Levi Milton Elementary: April 16, 9 a.m. to noon, applicants can arrive anytime during this period
Lewis Vincent Elementary: April 16, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for applicants with last names A-E; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for applicants with last names F-J; 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for applicants with last names K-O; 11 a.m. to noon for applicants with last names P-T; and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for applicants with last names U-Z
Seventh Ward Elementary: April 15, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. for applicants with last names A-L and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for applicants with last names M-Z
Southside Elementary: April 14, noon to 2 p.m., applicants can arrive anytime during this period or April 15, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for applicants with last names A-H; 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for applicants with last names I-P; and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for applicants with last names Q-Z
Springfield Elementary: April 14, 8 a.m. to noon, applicants can arrive anytime during this period
Walker Elementary: April 13, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for applicants with last names A-L and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for applicants with last names M-Z.
A full listing of all kindergarten registration schedules, required documentation for each category and information on online application procedures for Pre-K applicants is available online at www.lppsearlychildhood.com.