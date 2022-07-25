Is there a better way for a coach to help his sport grow than explaining to others the details of how you did it? If you are Holden powerlifting coach David White, who started the Rockets program from scratch four years ago, the answer was apparent earlier this month when the Louisiana High School Coaches Association held its annual convention in Baton Rouge.
White spoke for an hour on the first day of the convention in the Mississippi-Delta room of the Crowne Plaza Hotel. He focused on what it takes to establish a powerlifting program, and among his suggestions was a recommendation that sounded like something he might tell one of his first-year lifters — don’t try to bite off more than you can chew.
“It makes me feel good,” White said after speaking. “I was nervous. I feel a little underqualified to be talking in front of all of these coaches, but I think it's a great sport and I’d like to see every school have it.”
White may have undersold his own qualifications. He was Holden’s baseball coach for 11 years before switching gears and starting up the Rockets’ powerlifting program. The results speak for themselves.
This past March, the Holden boys finished ninth while the girls were second in Division V at the LHSAA state championships in Monroe.
For the boys, sophomore Taylor Purvis was the top finisher placing second in the 123-pound weight class. There were 10 Holden girls that scored points including junior Mary Woods and senior Kayla Davis, who each won their respective weight class.
White believes a big part of powerlifting's allure is providing a spot for athletes who might not compete in other sports. Much of the challenge is competing against yourself and trying to see steady improvement.
Powerlifting is also a sport that supplements the training regimen for athletes competing in multiple sports.
“They’re all lifting weights already,” White said of multisport athletes. “I think this helps push the two-sport kids. It makes them a little stronger and it makes them a little tougher. And it helps that all of our coaches are so supportive.”
Last week’s LHSCA convention gave White a chance to show his own support.
WATSON’S DIAMOND QUEENS
The United States Specialty Sports Association recently held its Road to the Beach softball national championships in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, and the Watson Wildfire’s 10-and-under team blazed a path to victory.
Competing with 10 teams from the South and Midwest, the Wildfire rallied after losing its first game. After posting three straight wins, the Wildfire clinched the championship with a pair of wins over the previously undefeated Georgia Dukes.
The Wildfire finished its season with seven tournament titles.