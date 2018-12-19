Start the new year with art
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish invites children ages 6-12 years old to an acrylic painting on canvas class from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 5. Join instructor Shelly Frederick at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs, to paint a unicorn. The $10 cost includes supplies. Register at artslivingston.org and select Book a Class. Register early as space is limited. For information, contact (225) 664-1168 or artscouncilofliv@bellsouth.net.
Food to pay fines
December is Fine Forgiveness Month at the Livingston Parish Library. Participate by bringing nonperishable food items to any branch. For each item donated throughout the month, the library will waive $1 owed on library fines. All food items will be donated to Mighty Moms, a nonprofit organization seeking to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Patrons can take donations to the front desk of any Livingston library branch to dismiss their fines. Recommended items to donate include:
- Canned vegetables
- Peanut butter
- Canned soups
- Pasta
- Dried beans
- Cornmeal
- Canned meats
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Flour
- Any canned, bagged or boxed nonperishable food item
While teen and juvenile accounts do not accrue fines, young people are encouraged to donate anyway.
Food donations are taken only in place of fines, not in place of lost and/or damaged items, or other charges. The library will not give change for food items donated.
Arts Council features new member
The Parish Photography League has joined the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for 2019. The organization is made up of local photographers who share their passion and skills with like-minded people and is open to new members.
The Arts Council will be hosting a photography exhibit, “The Best of 2018,” in January and February from the Parish Photography League. The exhibit will begin Jan. 5 and end Feb. 23. The free opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Photographers will be present, and light refreshments will be served.
Christmas activities
Christmas caroling will be happening from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Visit the Christmas in the Village Facebook page for information.