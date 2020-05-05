Kindergartners in Kimberly Bates and Jessica Vallery's class at Holy Ghost Catholic School went outside on Earth Day to appreciate God's creations and reported their activities to the teachers.
Kindergartners at Holy Ghost Catholic enjoy Earth Day
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
