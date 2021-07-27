17th annual kids bike race announced
Kids ages 12 and under and their parents are invited to the 17th annual Kids Bike Race presented by Pelican State Credit Union on Aug. 14 in Denham Springs.
Festivities will take place in the parking lot of Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive, next to Walmart. Check-in begins at 9 a.m., and the first bike race will begin at 10 a.m. Three races will be divided by age group: 5 and under, 6-9, and 10- 12.
All racers will receive refreshments, goody bags and medals of achievement. The credit union will also draw names for prizes following each race.
Other exciting attractions will include a face-painting booth, music and games, door prizes for parents, and more. The credit union will wrap up the event by randomly drawing one participant to win a party at Urban Air Adventure Park.
This event is free and open to the public. Helmets and bikes are required for all race participants. Parents can register their children at https://campaign.documatix.com/DM/DPS/Surveys/Survey/58963DDD1F025633.
GOP Women to meet Aug. 4
The Livingston Parish Republican Women meet at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at Big Mike’s, 123 Aspen Square, Denham Springs. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
Mattress sale in July
Walker High School plans a mattress and adjustable bed sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31 in the band room at Walker High School. Every purchase supports the Walker High School band.
History in action
Denham Springs Main Street will present the final “Grandmother Marguerite’s Trunk,” at 10 a.m. July 31 at Denham Springs Old City Hall, 115 Mattie St. It is WWII/The Home Front for Ages 10-plus. A parent or guardian must be present for each family. Admission is free, but preregistration is required due to limited seating; call (225) 667-7512.
Denham Springs Fine Art Association show set
The Denham Springs Fine Art Association current exhibit runs through Aug. 28 at the Arts Council of Livingston Parish gallery. For information, visit artslivingston.org.