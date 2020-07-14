Justin Zachary, of Denham Springs, was among 134 students recently awarded the Doctor of Optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee.
Zachary is a graduate of Live Oak High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. After graduation, he plans to practice at Louisiana Eye and Laser.
Optometrists are independent, primary health care providers who specialize in the examination, diagnosis, treatment and management of diseases/disorders of the visual system, the eye and associated structures, as well as the diagnosis of related systemic conditions.