LIVINGSTON — Livingston Parish public schools has announced the Teacher of the Year and Principal of the Year winners for the 2020-21 school year.
Those top winning teachers include Elementary Teacher of the Year Dana Baier, Eastside Elementary School; Middle School Teacher of the Year Lauren Gourney, Denham Springs Junior High; and High School Teacher of the Year Louis Sansovich, Albany High School.
The district’s top principals are Elementary Principal of the Year Amy Savage, South Live Oak Elementary; Middle School Principal of the Year John Hill, Albany Middle School; and High School Principal of Year Beth Jones, Live Oak High School.
All parish winners will compete in the state’s regional competitions for their respective categories. Winners at the regional level will advance to the state’s finals, which will held in May.
The top three teachers were selected from nominees from schools across the parish. Those teachers earning the Teacher of the Year honors at their respective schools include:
High school: Louis Sansovich, Albany High; Courtney Richoux, Denham Springs High; Devin Dubois, Doyle High; Michele Yawn, Live Oak High; Shaunte’ Kraft, Maurepas; and Ellen Fort, Walker High.
Middle school: Josh Burton, Albany Middle; Lauren Gourney, Denham Springs Junior High; Erik Willie, French Settlement Junior High; Alice Taylor, Frost; Suzette Rabalais, Juban Parc Junior High; Christy Matthews, Live Oak Junior High; Misty Reynerson, Live Oak Middle; Jennifer Stewart, North Corbin Junior High; Shelli DuRousseau, Southside Junior High; and Nicole Savage, Springfield Middle.
Elementary school: Rebecca Scivique, Albany Lower Elementary; Kelli Satterfield, Albany Upper Elementary; Stephanie Fernon, Denham Springs Elementary; Amanda Robinson, Doyle Elementary; Dana Baier, Eastside Elementary; Amanda Thomas, French Settlement Elementary; Bette Jo Sibley, Freshwater Elementary; Helena Olson, Gray’s Creek Elementary; Brittany Rigsby, Holden; Kelly Price, Juban Parc Elementary; Crystal Gaubert, Levi Milton Elementary; Brandy Tullos, Lewis Vincent Elementary; Aimee Martin, Live Oak Elementary; Dana Perere, North Corbin Elementary; Amanda Gann, North Live Oak Elementary; Haley McDermitt, Northside Elementary; Sherry Wentzel, Seventh Ward Elementary; Eileen Jarman, South Fork Elementary; Kara Patterson, South Walker Elementary; Joni Lexia, Springfield Elementary; Leah Davis, Southside Elementary; and Carolyn Will, Walker Elementary.