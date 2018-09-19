Elected and appointed officials from nine parishes gathered Sept. 12 for a meeting at The Berry Barn at Liuzza Land in Amite.
The Tangipahoa Parish Council hosted the meeting for members of the Police Jury Association. In addition to Tangipahoa Parish, Region VI includes Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Washington and West Feliciana parishes.
East Feliciana Parish was announced as the 2019 host parish. The president and secretary/treasurer will also come from East Feliciana Parish.
Region VI vice president will be Major Coleman, of St. Helena Parish. St. Tammany Parish’s Pat Brister, was re-elected to serve as Region VI’s State Executive Board member.
Members of the Resolutions Committee were re-elected to serve. They are Livingston’s Layton Ricks, St. Tammany’s Pat Brister and Ascension’s Kenneth Dawson.
Two resolutions were passed, including to honor the passing of St. Tammany Parish’s Frank “Dennis” Sharp. The resolution was passed unanimously. The other resolution passed was in regards to FEMA arbitration.
Region VI President Robby Miller, of Tangipahoa Parish, presided over the meeting. He told attendees about Liuzza Farms, the location for the meeting and gave a brief history of Tangipahoa.
Jay Artigues, the Southeastern Louisiana University athletic director, was the guest speaker. He told attendees how his career began and his journey to his current position. He stressed the necessity to follow through with things and the importance of a winning attitude.
Legislative updates were presented by Toye Taylor, deputy chief of staff of Intergovernmental Affairs from the Louisiana Governor’s Office, and by PJAL Assistant Director Guy Cormier.
PJAL President Eric Soileau, of Evangeline Parish, invited everyone to the PJAL Convention in Lake Charles in February.