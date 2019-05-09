LIVINGSTON — Joe Murphy, the Livingston school system's new superintendent, will be paid $135,000 a year.
The School Board, at a special meeting Thursday, also agreed that Murphy’s contract will run through June 30, 2022 and he will be subject to a mandatory evaluation each year after the first full year.
Among his performance objectives are: advocating for the school system, monitoring and working toward improving student achievement, keeping the board informed of material developments and finances, and being “at all times an ethical leader of the district.”
Murphy is replacing Rick Wentzel, who announced his retirement as superintendent earlier this spring.
"This is a special honor and a privilege," Murphy told the board. "I have been entrusted with continuing the excellence in education that has been shown by this school district through the years and this is a special honor. I ask that you pray for our district, our employees and our students and their families as we move forward.”
Murphy also announced that teachers and principals of the year will be honored in ceremonies at 6 p.m. May 14 at the Revival Temple in Walker.