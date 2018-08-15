Petty Officer 3rd Class Austin Broussard, a Baton Rouge native and 2015 Walker High School graduate, is serving as a missile technician aboard the USS Kentucky, one of the world’s most advanced ballistic missile submarines.
Based at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor in Washington, not far from Seattle, USS Kentucky is one of 14 Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines in the Navy’s fleet, a news release said.
As a missile technician, Broussard is responsible for maintaining the strategic weapon systems on the ship, ensuring they are ready to launch at all times.
“The job is very rewarding, especially because it's so important to the mission of the ship,” Broussard said. "It always keeps you on your toes, which I appreciate. Being able to say I do something that not everyone gets to do is a rewarding feeling for me. Submariners are an elite bunch that I'm proud to be a part of."
Broussard draws from lessons learned growing up in Baton Rouge.
“Growing up in the South, everyone learns the value of respect,” Broussard said. "Also, being able to know the job at hand is a value that's carried me far in the Navy."
The Navy’s ballistic missile submarines, often referred to informally as “boomers,” serve as undetectable launch platforms for intercontinental ballistic missiles. They are designed for stealth, extended patrols and the precise delivery of missiles, and they are the only survivable leg of the nation’s strategic nuclear forces, which also include land-based missiles and aircraft, the release said.