Representatives of the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau and other parish officials gathered Nov. 17 to dedicate a historical marker that pays tribute to a visit made to the area in 1775 by William Bartram.
Bartram is recognized as the nation’s first native-born naturalist and artist and the first author to portray nature through personal experiences and scientific observation.
The marker stands close to the Amite River on the boundary of Livingston and Ascension parishes, a spot where Bartram might well have stepped off of his boat to explore the abundance of trees, wildflowers and animals, and meet with the few hardy residents who had begun to trickle into what must have been a natural wonderland at the time.
In his introductory remarks, Eric Edwards, director of tourism for Livingston Parish, said, “Today we are making history of our own as we dedicate this marker that informs all who pass here of the historic visit of William Bartram to what is now our home. With this marker we will continue the remembering of what happened on this historic spot more than two hundred years ago. We should embrace our history because this is where we came from. This is part of who we have become.”
He added that the marker will bring visitors to Livingston Parish and will put Port Vincent on a map that will be viewed by countless numbers who are interested in the Bartram legacy. Edwards said that the dedication of the marker was the culmination of two years of work by a number of interested citizens. “Through the virus, Hurricane Ida and other challenges along the way we have finally come to this special day when we will dedicate this historical marker,” Edwards said.
He thanked Dr. Clark Forrest and other members of the Edward Livingston Parish Historical Association for their interest and assistance in bringing the marker to Port Vincent.
Michele Deshotels, a member of the association, offered a brief history of Bartram and his importance as an explorer who was one of the first to write about a part of the United States that was in the early stages of development. She held up a copy of Bartram’s book, “Travels Through North and South Carolina, Georgia and West Florida,” and said that the book has remained in print since its original publication in 1791.
“This book was amazing because it focused the attention of this nation and even of readers in other countries about the area where we live today," she said. "Bartram’s book has never been out of print and remains a treasure trove of information about what his area was like so many years ago. Bartram was truly a remarkable man of many talents whose works continue to be of importance today.”
The Rev. Jason Palermo, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic church in French Settlement, offered a benediction. He said the first Catholic church in Livingston Parish was established in 1839 in Port Vincent and that the land on which the Bartram marker stands was once part of church land that was donated for public use. He said that the location of the monument was most appropriate because that area along the Amite River had been a part of the earliest settlements in Livingston Parish.
Angela Elmore, the mayor of Port Vincent, welcomed attendees at the marker dedication. She said her community, incorporated in 1952, has grown over the years and that new businesses are scheduled to come to the village in the foreseeable future. She praised those involved in securing the Bartram marker and observed that the marker will put Port Vincent “on the map.”
Bartram made history when he embarked on a lengthy trek through a section of the United States that would eventually come to include eight states, including Louisiana, the westernmost area that he chose to visit. Louisiana was not even a state when Bartram spent his monthlong sojourn to the region. While touring an area that is now a part of Louisiana, Bartram traveled through what was then known as West Florida, a territory that had been controlled by France, Spain and England at one time or another and eventually became part of Louisiana when the state was admitted to the union in 1812. The area he visited is generally referred to today as the Florida Parishes, the Baton Rouge region, Pointe Coupee and the Feliciana parishes.
In honor of Bartram’s major contributions to the history of the region the Bartram Trail Conference was established in 1976 as part of America’s Bicentennial observance. The conference chose to mark the route of the pioneering Philadelphia naturalist, Bartram.
The latest marker commemorates Bartram’s passage through what is now the southern part of Livingston Parish. Accounts of Bartram’s visit to early Louisiana, information that can be found on the internet and in the reference sections of local libraries, relates that he entered this region and spent time on a plantation located near present day St. Tammany Parish. That spot is described as Pearl Island and was on the Pearl River, today’s boundary with the state of Mississippi.
At the time Bartram was suffering from an eye ailment, and his limited vision necessitated that he spend several weeks there until his vision improved. When he left Pearl Island, he traveled by boat through the Rigolets into Lake Pontchartrain closely following the north shore. Bartram then made his way through Pass Manchac and into Lake Maurepas and then up the Amite River with his destination being the point where Bayou Iberville and the Amite River converge near the Mississippi River. On his way to the point, while he was traveling up the Amite River, he stopped to visit the area now known as Port Vincent. His story relates that he visited a “very large plantation that was the property of a Scotch gentleman” in the Head of Island or French Settlement location. From there he proceeded to Baton Rouge, where he was a guest at a plantation of William Dunbar, yet another, “Scottish gentleman” who shared many of Bartram’s interests.
From the Dunbar Plantation, Bartram traveled up river in what he later described as, “a neat cypress boat with three oars,” to Pointe Coupee on the west side of the Mississippi River. On his way north, Bartram relates that he admired what was then described as the White Cliffs. He visited an area near present day Port Hudson and took a side trip on horseback through the general countryside that is now the Feliciana Parishes.
After his visit to the north and east of Baton Rouge, the naturalist returned to the Mississippi River and Baton Rouge. Still suffering from several ills, he decided to return to the Carolinas, and he sailed from Bayou Manchac on the Mississippi River following the route that he had come earlier, through the Amite River, across Lake Maurepas, again through Pass Manchac and into Lake Pontchartrain. His boat ran aground near the west shore of the lake, but eventually was washed free and allowed him to continue through the Rigolets and into the Gulf at the Pearl River.
He left Louisiana in November about a month after he had entered the present day boundary of the state. During that month, Bartram accumulated a treasure trove of information about the flora, fauna and the people and their customs in the then frontier land that he had traversed.
The new historical marker at Port Vincent joins a string of such historical markers that follow his pioneering path through North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. The new marker will be the fourth in Louisiana, with the other three being Baton Rouge at the South Boulevard Levee Trailhead; the LSU Hilltop Arboretum; and in Pointe Coupee across from the St. Francis Chapel.
The Port Vincent marker is the latest to be added to a list of approximately 40 such markers spread out across the states visited by Bartram on his epic journey across the Southeastern United States of the late 1700s.