During the coronavirus pandemic, Chicken Salad Chick, of Denham Springs, is working to make sure residents' food needs are being taken care of despite dine-in restrictions.
The restaurant, 27306 Crossing Circle, Suite 270, is owned and operated by father and son Beau and Pete Nicolosi. In addition to offering curbside pickup and family meal deal options, Chicken Salad Chick is dropping off deliveries in specific communities. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page for updates on where it will deliver next: facebook.com/ChickenSaladChickDenhamSprings.
For those wanting to be in the Easter spirit, the store offers egg-shaped cookies that can be decorated at home. They're available at $1.99 each or six for $10.