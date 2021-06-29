From Class B to Class 5A, Livingston Parish made a significant impression in high school softball this year. The results in the LHSAA playoffs along with postseason honors are evidence that it was a memorable season for local teams.
Of course, Holden, which won its fourth consecutive Class B championship in five years, was well-represented on several all-state and all-district teams. Were it not for COVID, the Rockets may well have made it five for five.
Super sophomore Taylor Douglas led the way earning all-state honors from the Louisiana Softball Coaches Association and the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, the latter of which named her Class B’s Outstanding Player.
By all accounts, Douglas’ honors were merited. As the Rockets top pitcher, she posted a record of 26-8, but she was also a force at the plate. She batted .547 with 61 RBIs and 27 home runs, a total that includes one each in the semifinal and championship games.
Holden won the championship by defeating Anacoco 11-6.
Title-game most valuable player Gracie Duffy went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Duffy, Olivia Barnes and Kacey Breithaupt were also part of the LSCA and LSWA all-state teams.
In Class 5A, Walker and pitcher Lainee Bailey, the district MVP, had a 17-game winning streak during the regular season before advancing to the state quarterfinals round. One of the Wildcats district rivals, Live Oak, finished off a winning season with a 1-1 playoff showing.
Bailey finished the season with a 21-2 record and made the LSCA and LSWA all-state squads. From Live Oak, a pair of sophomore, catcher Kayce Bennett and utility player Chloe Magee, were selected by the LSCA.
Albany’s regular season unfortunately featured the postponement or cancellation of 10 games. The Hornets showed their mettle in the playoffs posting an upset win over 13th-seeded Union Parish before bowing out in the second round.
To nobody’s surprise, Doyle made another run to the Class 2A championship game. Third base player Elise Jones drove in the winning run in Doyle’s 1-0 semifinal win over Rosepine before top-seeded Many rallied past the Tigers to win the championship.
Many reached the title game with a 16-5 semifinal win over an upstart French Settlement team that didn’t know it was supposed to be the underdog. The no. 12 Lions defeated no. 5 Lakeside and no. 4 Winnfield to earn a trip to the state tournament in Sulphur.
Doyle was disappointed that it didn’t finish its season the way it wanted, but it was well-represented on the all-state teams. Jones, pitcher Marley Olivier, and outfielders Addison Contorno and Madison Diaville were recognized by the LSCA. Olivier and Jones also made the LSWA team putting a cap on an unusual, but successful softball season for Livingston Parish.