HAMMOND — Nine area physicians have been selected by their peers to serve on the North Oaks Medical Center Medical Executive Committee for 2020, a news release said. These officers will serve as liaisons between the North Oaks Medical Staff and North Oaks Health System Board of Commissioners.
Serving as chief of staff is cardiologist Dr. James Parker. He is a graduate of LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. He completed an internship, residency and cardiology fellowship through LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans.
Chief of staff-elect is trauma surgeon Dr. Marquinn Duke. He joined the North Oaks medical staff in 2014 and is a graduate of the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. After completing a surgical residency at Tulane University in New Orleans, he carried out a fellowship through Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He serves on the Regional Commission of the Louisiana Emergency Response Network for Region 9 as the trauma representative.
Members-at-large entering their second year of a two-year term are urologist Dr. Jay Heintz and family medicine physician Dr. Scott Picou.
Heintz earned his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his internship and residency through the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Picou earned his medical degree from St. George’s University School of Medicine in True Blue, Grenada. He carried out his internship and residency through the LSU Rural Family Medicine Residency Program at Our Lady of the Angels Hospital in Bogalusa.
Family medicine physician Dr. Leonard Treanor will serve as family practice chairman. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas in Charlestown, Nevis, West Indies. He had an internship and residency through Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
Pulmonologist Dr. Justin Fowlkes will serve as medicine chairman. He earned his medical degree from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans. Through LSU Health Sciences Center, he completed an internal medicine residency as chief resident and a pulmonary/critical care fellowship.
Obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Brian Ashford will serve a second consecutive term as Obstetrics & Gynecology and Pediatrics chairman. He earned his medical degree from LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans, where he also completed an internship and residency. Ashford, who joined the North Oaks medical staff in 2010, has served on the Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee since 2014.
Ear, nose and throat physician Dr. Jacques Peltier will serve as Surgery Department chairman. He earned his medical degree through LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport. He completed an internship and residency in otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) through the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
Emergency medicine physician Dr. Brandon Cambre will serve a second consecutive term as emergency medicine chairman. He earned his medical degree from LSU in Shreveport and completed an internship and residency through the LSU Emergency Medicine Program at the former Earl K. Long Memorial Hospital in Baton Rouge. Cambre also represents hospitals with more than 100 beds on the Regional Commission of LERN for Region 9.