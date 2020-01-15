THURSDAY

Feeding Young Minds: 5 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

Winnie the Pooh: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

The Art of Decluttering: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.

MONDAY

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Closure): All Livingston Parish Library branches will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

TUESDAY

Cutting a Rug: 10 a.m., South Branch Library.

Clean Start Bath Pouf Wreath: 10:30 a.m., Watson Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Teen Impractical Jokers: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Story Time: 10 a.m., South Branch, Albany-Springfield Branch and Watson Branch Library.

Story Time: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Winnie the Pooh: 11 a.m., South Branch Library.

JAN. 23

Lego Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

Life-Sized Games: 5:30 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

I Survived the Library: 6 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library.

