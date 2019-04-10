Hammond Westside Montessori eighth-graders took the school's inaugural trip to Washington, D.C., on March 7-9.
Some of the highlights included visiting the monuments and memorials on the National Mall, including the Washington Monument, the Jefferson Memorial, the Martin Luther King Memorial and the Lincoln Memorial.
The students toured the White House; visited Rep. Steve Scalise's office, where they were treated to a tour of the Capitol; visited the Holocaust Museum; and toured Arlington Cemetery, where they witnessed the changing of the guards.
Students attending this year included Samuel Bell, Piper Bentivegnia, Lamaurion Cook, Carter Copsey, Caniya Cyprian, Adam DeArmond, Tristan Howard, Alayna Huggins, YaKennya Jones, Ger'Lacia Toney, Quan'A'Nira Turner, Baily Vasquez and Aaron Ward. Chaperones included Jason Oller, Jenna Blades and Alisa Colona.
The school seeks to offer the experience to future eighth-grade classes, a news release said.