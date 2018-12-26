As I write this, Christmas is still days away. It's gray and dreary outside.
But the new year is just around the corner. I hope 2019 is bright and filled with hope for all.
Tell us what's going on
We'd love to hear more from the residents of Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes in the new year. We want to publicize your events ahead of time and share photos and news of things as they happen.
To do so, we need to hear from you.
You can contact us by email at livingston@theadvocate.com. Email is a great way to send us information. Call me at (225) 388-0731 if you need to ask a question.
We are always seeking school, club and church news — I see a lot of this on Facebook. Send it to us to share with your neighbors through the paper, also.
We are always looking for sports stories and photos. This can be kids and adults.
Have an upcoming event? Remember to send it to us so we can promote it in this space.
Deadlines are at noon the Friday before Thursday's publication. For instance, if you want something to be in the edition that runs Thursday, Jan. 17, we have to have it by Friday, Jan. 11. And if it's an announcement about something coming up, you can send it earlier — makes it easier on everyone.
We need all the basic information. The journalism term is the 5 W's and an H: who, what, when, where, why and how. If you send a photo, we need to know the names of the people in it, listed from left, and what is going on.
We need items as quickly as possible after the event. So don't wait a month to send it to us.
Let's see you in the paper in 2019.
Arts Council features new member
The Parish Photography League has joined the Arts Council of Livingston Parish for 2019. The organization is made up of local photographers who share their passion and skills with like-minded people and is open to new members.
The Arts Council host a photography exhibit, “The Best of 2018,” in January and February from the Parish Photography League. The exhibit will begin Jan. 5 and end Feb. 23. The free opening reception will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the gallery, 133 Hummell St., Denham Springs. Photographers will be present, and light refreshments will be served.