The volunteer fire department in French Settlement was left with less than $1,000 in the bank and an unpaid insurance bill that threatened a shutdown when authorities arrested the treasurer last week, officials said.

Melissa Guitreau, who is married to the fire chief, was accused of embezzling $225,000 from the fire department over the course of a year and a half, leaving it in a financial mess that puts homeowners' fire safety and their insurance coverage at risk.

"She drained everything," said Livingston Parish Councilman Jeff Averett, who represents the French Settlement area. "It's bad."

Averett said local residents have donated money to Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 8 to fund operations through the end of the year

Tonight, the Parish Council is scheduled to consider a resolution granting a $29,000 loan. The 90-day loan would be used to pay its annual insurance bill.

"If you lose insurance and close for one day, your fire rating goes up to a 10," Averett said. He said that would cause fire insurance rates to jump up and prevent construction of new homes.

When the fire district collects its annual property tax revenue in early 2019, it will be expected to pay the money back to the parish.

"We’re shoring them up with their insurance costs," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.

Wife of French Settlement fire chief arrested, accused of embezzling $225K from department The wife of the French Settlement fire chief was arrested Monday and accused of embezzling $225,000 after her husband reported her confession …

Meanwhile, the finance manager for Livingston Parish Government has also taken over handling the fire department's books until a new treasurer can be installed, Ricks said.

"We don't want to do that, but we don't want them to shut down and not be able to put out a fire for people either," Ricks said.

Averett said the fire district's five-member board held a special meeting on Oct. 31 to discuss the situation.

It remains unclear how the board missed signs of the theft authorities said went on since February 2017.

Melissa Guitreau was secretary and treasurer of the fire district. According to a news release from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, she admitted on Oct. 29 to her husband that she was stealing money. Detectives began investigating and found 29 checks totaling $225,000. Authorities believe she was using the money to keep a family business afloat.

Melissa Guitreau was booked Oct. 29 on felony counts of theft, forgery and malfeasance in office.

The fire district is funded primarily by a 16-mill property tax that raises around $200,000 annually, according to a statement of its 2016 finances. The fire district is listed as out-of-compliance with its annual audit obligation because no statements were filed of the district's 2017 finances with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The Advocate has been unable to reach the chief and members of the board for comment.

The fire district board is constituted by two appointments from the Parish Council, two from the village of French Settlement and one by the board members.

Check back for updates to this story.