An abstract authored by endocrinologists A. Mannan Khan and Corey S. Majors, of North Oaks Endocrinology, was recently presented at ENDO2021, the national meeting of the Endocrine Society.
James Lightell, of New York Institute of Technology’s College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, Arkansas, co-authored the abstract with Khan and Majors.
Titled “Hypocalcemia Secondary to SARS-CoV-2 Infection with Concurrent Worsening Symptoms,” the abstract focuses on the relationship between COVID-19 and hypocalcemia, a condition marked by lower than normal levels of calcium within the bloodstream. Their findings suggest that the COVID-19 virus depends on calcium stores in the body to replicate and increase viral load in cells through a process known as exocytosis.
In addition to being showcased as a poster presentation during the meeting, the study abstract appears in the April-May 2021 issue of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.