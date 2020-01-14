PreK-2 student Presley Haven enjoys pancakes as part of a Christmas celebration. Dressed in their pajamas for the day, the littlest Patriots had a fun day full of Christmas activities before school closed for the holidays.
PreK-2 student Blaise Bell enjoys pancakes as part of a Christmas celebration. Dressed in their pajamas for the day, the littlest Patriots had a fun day full of Christmas activities before school closed for the holidays.
PreK-2 student Presley Haven enjoys pancakes as part of a Christmas celebration. Dressed in their pajamas for the day, the littlest Patriots had a fun day full of Christmas activities before school closed for the holidays.
Provided photo
PreK-2 student Blaise Bell enjoys pancakes as part of a Christmas celebration. Dressed in their pajamas for the day, the littlest Patriots had a fun day full of Christmas activities before school closed for the holidays.
PreK-2 students at Holy Ghost Catholic School enjoyed pancakes as part of their Christmas celebration. The youngest students dressed in pajamas for the day and participated in a day full of Christmas activities before school closed for the holidays.