Achievement Day for 4-H Club members in Livingston Parish returned last week with cheering, a yelling contest, a demonstration of talent, numerous contests that measured the knowledge of a wide range of subjects, and the awarding of dozens of plaques and trophies recognizing the accomplishments of students during the past school year.
This year’s return of 4-H Achievement Day was special because it marked the first such event in two years. Because of concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, Achievement Day had to be canceled in 2020 and 2021.
“It was great to be able to once again welcome our 4-H Club members back to Achievement Day. This is the most important day of the year on the 4-H calendar and the members were all excited to once again come together to celebrate another year of accomplishments,” said Mikaela Davenport, who along with Christy Sorenson, directs 4-H activities in Livingston Parish.
The two are staff members of the LSU AgCenter and have been appointed to head 4-H activities in Livingston Parish.
Achievement Day was once again held on the campus of Walker High School where such gatherings have been held in the past. This year, the day’s activities were held for the first time in the school’s new gymnasium, which opened last year.
Following a welcome from Jason St. Pierre, principal of Walker High School, the 4-H members heard from Joe Murphy, superintendent of Livingston Parish public schools. “It is a pleasure for me to be with you today and I want to congratulate you for being involved in 4-H. I believe that 4-H helps to develop the total child. Your membership in 4-H marks you as a leader and because of 4-H you are setting yourself up for success later on in life,” he said.
Continuing, Murphy said, “Over the years, I have seen how 4-H has been instrumental in laying the foundation for future leadership roles. Your work in 4-H can help lead to successful careers later in life.” Murphy then led the different schools in rounds of cheers.
Following the opening introductions, the students fanned out to participate in the contests held at various spots on the campus. A total of 34 contests were open to students from the fourth through the 12th grades. The contests included a test of the students’ knowledge of such things as aquaculture, becoming a puppeteer, housing design, insects, veterinary science, job seeking, keeping fit, livestock projects, good grooming, electronics, clothing design, first aid, pet care, citizenship, discovering the world, newspaper reporting, shooting sports and other areas of interest.
Davenport said 4-H Clubs from 30 parish schools attended Achievement Day. Davenport said membership in 4-H in Livingston Parish is now at about 80% of the number enrolled in programs before the virus threat shut down many school-related activities such as 4-H.
“Participation in 4-H is still very relevant in our parish because 4-H has a long tradition of being popular with our students. We also enjoy tremendous, long-standing support from the schools. Some schools still have not been able to restart their 4-H Clubs but we feel confident that with the continued help from the schools we will soon be back to the number of clubs, and the members, that we enjoyed before the virus changed school activities,” she said.
Sorenson observed that 4-H now offers a wide variety of programs for students to choose from but added that traditional 4-H programs are still the most popular in Livingston Parish. “Our students still enjoy many of the programs with which 4-H has long been associated. The great thing is that we are flexible and we can add programs as the need arises. We tailor the programs we offer to what seems to be of the greatest interest to the members,” she said.
Winners of the traditional talent contests were decided earlier and two of the winners performed for the group. Sisters Sophia and Rose Allen, of Doyle High School, sang a duet and Addelyn Rose Wilson, of Doyle Elementary, performed a dance routine.
An important activity at Achievement Day is the yelling contest. The various schools participating in this event prefaced their final “yell” with recitations or songs about the benefits of being a part of 4-H.
The day’s activities concluded with the presentation of the trophies and plaques, symbols of successes enjoyed by the 4-H Clubs during the past several months.