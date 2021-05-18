On May 10, 24 Pathways students received their HiSET as part of the graduating class of 2021.
Pathways is part of the Livingston Parish public school system. The students prepare for the High School Equivalency Test and earn industry-based credentials.
The class included:
Peyten Tyler Ainsworth
Ethan Issac Avara
Zeph Joseph Beninate
Gavin Ray Bennett
Austin James Bihm
Ricky Eugene Burton
Gage Tyler Chambliss
Sean Lawrence Delaney
Khloee Breanna Delatte
Jordyn Renae' Havard
John Russell Hoff
Camille Anthony Kenney
Gabe Ellis Kluka
Rodney Derek Mitcham
Ethan Reece Nodine
Mason Xavier Prine
Gunnar Michael Richardson
Tyler Douglas Stilley
Forrest Blake Thompson
Nicholas Jamal Thompson
Zachary Allan Trawick
Nathan Michael Vancel
Collin Michael Vicknair
Nikolas Ryen Walker