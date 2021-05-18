On May 10, 24 Pathways students received their HiSET as part of the graduating class of 2021.

Pathways is part of the Livingston Parish public school system. The students prepare for the High School Equivalency Test and earn industry-based credentials. 

The class included:

Peyten Tyler Ainsworth

Ethan Issac Avara

Zeph Joseph Beninate

Gavin Ray Bennett

Austin James Bihm

Ricky Eugene Burton

Gage Tyler Chambliss

Sean Lawrence Delaney

Khloee Breanna Delatte

Jordyn Renae' Havard

John Russell Hoff

Camille Anthony Kenney

Gabe Ellis Kluka

Rodney Derek Mitcham

Ethan Reece Nodine

Mason Xavier Prine

Gunnar Michael Richardson

Tyler Douglas Stilley

Forrest Blake Thompson

Nicholas Jamal Thompson

Zachary Allan Trawick

Nathan Michael Vancel

Collin Michael Vicknair

Nikolas Ryen Walker

