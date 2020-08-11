More than 150 Livingston Parish school district employees and students have been quarantined three days into the 2020-21 school year.
School system Superintendent Joe Murphy said as of Tuesday afternoon, 141 students were quarantined due to coronavirus concerns, though she said the district does not have information on how many of those students are positive for the virus themselves as opposed to having been in close contact with someone who is positive.
Among those, an entire special education class with one teacher, three para-professionals and six students has been quarantined after one positive test among the group.
The school district has 26,000 students.
Also, 17 employees are on COVID-19 leave, Murphy said. Among them are 12 certified personnel and five classified employees. Certified employees have a degree, like teachers, whereas classified positions would be those like custodians, bus drivers, tutors and food service workers.