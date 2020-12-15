On Dec. 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Secretary Thomas F. Harris, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Southern States Energy Board. Harris is the secretary of Natural Resources for the State of Louisiana.
The Southern States Energy Board is an interstate compact composed of governors and state legislators from 16 Southern states, two territories, and a presidential appointee. The board’s mission is to enhance economic development and the quality of life in the South through innovations in energy and environmental policies, programs and technologies.
John E. Roussel, of Zachary, has been reappointed to the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission. Roussel will serve as a citizen with knowledge of and interest in marine fisheries.
The mission of the Gulf State Marine Fisheries Commission is to promote better utilization of the fisheries, marine, shell and anadromous, of the seaboard of the Gulf of Mexico, by the development of a joint program for the promotion and protection of such fisheries and the prevention of the physical waste of the fisheries from any cause.
Maj. Charles David McNeal, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. McNeal is the command inspector for the State Police Gaming Enforcement Division. McNeal will serve as a designee of the superintendent of the Louisiana State Police.
The mission of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board is to regulate all gaming activities under its jurisdiction in a manner that instills public confidence and trust that gaming activities are conducted honestly and free from criminal and corruptive elements; and to ensure the integrity of individual gaming activities by the regulation of persons, practices, associations and activities within the gaming industry.
Maj. David Gene McClendon, of Prairieville, has been appointed to the Integrated Criminal Justice Information System Policy Board. McClendon works for the State Police and will serve as the designee of the deputy secretary for Public Safety Services.
The Integrated Criminal Justice Information System Policy Board's mission is to enhance the protection of the public by providing the policy direction and coordination necessary to create an interoperable set of criminal justice information systems at the state and local level, out of the collection of disparate systems operated by several different agencies across levels (state, local, federal) and branches (executive and judicial) of government. The goal is to ensure that accurate and complete information necessary for the proper identification, investigation, processing, prosecution, adjudication and sentencing, as well as correction of offenders, is readily available to the officials who need the information when they need it.
Lt. Walton “Brit” Forbes, of Denham Springs, has been appointed to the Prescription Monitoring Program Advisory Council. Forbes works for the Louisiana State Police and will serve as a designee of the superintendent of the State Police.
The Prescription Monitoring Program Advisory Council’s mission is to establish and maintain, in consultation with and upon the recommendation of the advisory council, an electronic system for the monitoring of controlled substances and drugs of concern dispensed in the state or dispensed to an address in the state.