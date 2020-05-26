WALKER — After a two-month break because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City Council met n Monday, May 18, at the Walker Freshman High School, a venue larger than the nearby City Hall, to allow for social distancing.
Walker Mayor Jimmy Watson welcomed the council, city department heads and about 25 residents to the gathering noting that the April meeting had been canceled out of safety concerns because of the virus pandemic.
The council quickly handled a short agenda before retiring for a lengthy executive session that involved a city employee. Details on what was discussed during the executive session were not disclosed to the public when the council went back into the general meeting.
During the regular session, chief of staff Jamie Etheridge said the long-awaited construction of the Travis Street and Key Street bridges had been completed.
"We have been awaiting completion of these two bridges for several years and the wait was worth it," Etheridge said. "The Travis Street bridge is something of which the city and especially residents of the area can be proud. This is a really nice bridge and the work was very well done. The Key Street bridge is equally important and will help drainage in that area."
He said work on the Brown and Elm Street bridges is still awaiting approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We had scheduled meetings with the agencies concerned in connection with these two bridges, but the coronavirus has slowed the process," Etheridge said. "We will continue to work on those bridges."
Etheridge also announced the completion of two projects:
- A new water line along La. 447, improving water pressure in the area.
- Baseball fields at Sydney Hutchinson Park, at which concrete was added to three of the fields and lighting installed at the Challenger Field and other baseball diamonds.
At the same meeting, the council voted unanimously to hire William Lawson as director of the city’s Department of Public Works, which was created at the council’s March meeting as part of a realignment of city departments.
Watson said Lawson, a former police officer on the Walker Police Department, had extensive experience with Livingston Parish’s Governor’s Office of Public Safety and Homeland Security. The mayor said Lawson, a retired military policeman "brings a lot to the table. He is knowledgeable and hard working. He has already been preparing for this position for the past few weeks and we are lucky to have him join our staff.”
The council approved the purchase of a new software system, Dude Solutions, for use by the Department of Public Works. Etheridge said the system will allow for more effective and more streamlined communications among the city’s departments. “This system will let us consolidate all the current systems we mow use into one unified system that will allow for more access by our various departments.”
The council also approved the appointment of Lloyd Andel III as a part-time police officer.