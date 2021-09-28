Hurricane Ida reliefs efforts have drawn help from numerous nonprofit agencies, churches and volunteers.
Two Zachary organizations, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee and the Zachary Men’s Club, took part in relief efforts to bring supplies to Hammond residents still suffering from the storm's aftermath.
Zachary Councilman Lael Montgomery helped distribute relief items to Hammond City Council District 3 represented by Councilman Devon Wells.
Residents needing updates and assistance in Tangipahoa Parish are urged to visit the parish’s resource page at tangipahoa.org/tropical-updates.