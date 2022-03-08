North Oaks Health System named D’Antoni “Tony” Dennis and Lori Mayers as its 2021 Providers of the Year.
A news release said exceptional dedication to serving others, leadership, performance excellence and community involvement are among the accolades received by the two.
On an annual basis, the Medical Executive Committees for North Oaks Medical Center and North Oaks Rehabilitation Hospital select a Physician of the Year and Advanced Practitioner of the Year based on nominations from North Oaks employees, volunteers and providers.
Dennis, a physician, has been a provider with North Oaks Physician Group since 2013 and has served on hospital leadership committees.
Nominations describe him as a respected mentor. Nominators also praise his helpfulness and skilled contributions to the hospital’s Level II Trauma Center relative to his care of patients with facial injuries.
In 2012, Mayers joined North Oaks Physician Group as a nurse practitioner with North Oaks Pulmonology Clinic in Hammond. Her practice is now exclusively hospital-based caring for in-patients at North Oaks Medical Center.
Nominations praise Mayers for her “beyond incredible” commitment to patients and the community, as well as her listening ear, kind and caring heart and compassion in all of her endeavors.