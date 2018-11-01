A Baton Rouge man accused of killing another man during an argument in Holden last November was sentenced to 35 years in prison, said Livingston Parish District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
James Smith III, 40, shot Randy Favron Jr., 39, twice during a Nov. 12, 2017 argument inside a vehicle, Perrilloux said.
"Smith then removed Favron from his vehicle laying him on the ground beside of the vehicle. Smith then attempted to leave the area until seen by family members," the district attorney said in a news release.
Favron died of his injuries at North Oaks Hospital.
The victim's mother, Laura Bush, said in November the incident happened outside her son's house. She said the two met in a drug rehabilitation program. Favron had managed to get clean, and she believed he was trying to help Smith.
Smith pleaded no contest on Oct. 23 to manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft of a firearm in the death of Favron, Perrilloux said in the news release.
Smith was originally charged with second-degree murder. Perrilloux said the plea agreement was reached after consultation with the victim's family.
Twenty-first Judicial District Judge Elizabeth Wolfe sentenced Smith to 35 years on the manslaughter count, five years for the firearm possession and two years for the theft, all to be served concurrently and without the benefit of parole, Perrilloux said.