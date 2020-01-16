A Denham Springs doctor arrested this week on counts of sexual assault has resigned from two state panels her served on at the request of the Governor.

Brian Zganjar, 51, was arrested Tuesday in Livingston Parish on one count of sexual battery, two counts of simple battery and three counts of obscenity.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has released little information about the circumstances of the accusations, but said they date back as far as 2018 and come from adult women who complained of "unwanted touching and the repeated exposing of genitalia."

Denham Springs pediatrician accused of sexual battery resigns from reserve police officer job A longtime Denham Springs pediatrician who was arrested Tuesday after accusations of sexual assault has resigned from his reserve police offic…

Zganjar is a licensed pediatrician and the owner of Pediatric Associates of Denham Springs. He has been appointed to multiple state boards by the Governor, most recently serving on the state's Early Identification of Deaf or Hard of Hearing Infants Advisory Council and the Louisiana Child Death Review Panel.

As of Thursday, Zganjar had resigned from both of those positions at the request of the Governor, according to his office.

Zganjar also had served as a reserve officer with Denham Springs Police Department and resigned from that position this week also.