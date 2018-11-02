HAMMOND — The treatment window for the most common type of stroke has expanded from three hours to 24 hours at North Oaks Medical Center because of enhanced interventional radiology capabilities made possible by the addition of Dr. Zachary Liner, a neuroradiologist, to the medical staff.
Liner is a Hammond native who returned home to practice medicine.
The hospital, which is a certified Primary Stroke Center through The Joint Commission, is the only facility on the Northshore currently offering the procedure, called intracranial mechanical thrombectomy, a news release said.
This minimally-invasive procedure is now part of the hospital’s arsenal of effective treatment options for ischemic strokes, the most common type. When an ischemic stroke occurs, the blood supply to the brain is blocked by a blood clot or plaque. Without a healthy blood supply, the brain doesn’t receive the oxygen and nutrients needed to work properly, and brain tissue begins to die, the release said.
Historically, a clot-busting drug called tPA has been used to treat this type of stroke, but it must be administered within three to four hours of onset of symptoms. Intracranial mechanical thrombectomy widens the treatment window up to 24 hours after the initial appearance of stroke symptoms.
Glen Sterling, of Tangipahoa Parish, is one patient who has made a total recovery from his stroke thanks to the procedure. Sterling was eating breakfast when his wife, Charlene, noticed the warning signs of a stroke. His lips looked droopy, his left side was limp and he was slurring his words. She called 911, and within 10 minutes, first responders were on scene, confirmed he was having a stroke and made the call to airlift him to North Oaks Medical Center, where the interventional radiology team ordered a CT scan to confirm that Sterling was a candidate for intracranial mechanical thrombectomy. The procedure took about 53 minutes, and when Sterling awoke, he showed no visible signs of the stroke. Two days later, Sterling was able to return home, avoiding debilitating outcomes.
North Oaks Medical Center is aiming to develop interventional radiology services even further. The hospital is partnering with the North Oaks Foundation to purchase a $1.8 million neurointerventional biplane unit that can capture two- and three-dimensional images of the brain, arteries and spine with one injection of X-ray dye. The foundation has committed to raising $500,000 toward the purchase.