Denham Springs finished 6-5 in 2017, doubling its win total from the flood-marred 2016 season and making a return to the Class 5A playoffs.
Now, second-year coach Bill Conides believes the Yellow Jackets are ready to take the next step.
"There's just a completely different feel, a completely different vibe," Conides said. "I think a lot of that has to do with the kids buying into our mission and what we're trying to accomplish. They're buying in because they know it works. They feel the camaraderie and they know they're getting better."
Career rushing leader Tyre Golmond graduated, taking with him the long-distance runs that were a hallmark of the Denham offense for four seasons. Without him, the Yellow Jackets can lean on what looks to be an improved passing game.
Junior quarterback Luke Lunsford takes over behind center and has already been voted a team captain. He has four talented senior receivers — Kaleb Drummer, DJ Williams, Hunter Bond and Brycen Longley — to help him lead the way.
But unlike in his days at St. Stanislaus in Mississippi, Conides said he aims to keep the offense mostly balanced.
Treveon Muse takes over for Golmond as the primary running threat.
"You've got to take your ego and throw it to the side and ask, 'What's going to be best for us to win ballgames?'" Conides said. "In this district, it's running the football efficiently and throwing the ball efficiently as well. We want to throw the ball a lot, don't get me wrong. But we want to run the ball efficiently as well."
To boot, there may not be so much pressure on the offense to put up eye-popping numbers.
Conides gushes when asked about his defense and its sideline-to-sideline speed.
Brennan LeBlanc, last year's leading tackler, and Tristan Duhe are back in the linebacking corps. They are joined by Houston-area transfer Davion Nassri, who committed to Southeastern Louisiana University over the summer.
Even so, the Yellow Jackets should indeed have their hands full in a District 4-5A race stacked with heavyweights.
Zachary is the clear favorite after winning state for the second time in three years, but Scotlandville is always a factor and Live Oak is coming off a quarterfinal appearance. Walker could be the sleeper team with all its skill-position talent.
Where do the Yellow Jackets fit?
If the first step to contending is believing you can, then Denham appears headed in the right direction.
They agree with their coach. They believe.
"He came in and laid down the foundation, and now we're starting to see it work," Lunsford said. "We're starting to see if we follow him, we'll find the path to success."
LeBlanc said there is a buzz about what the season will hold.
"This team is definitely a team," he said. "I have never been part of a team that has a brotherhood like this one. We all get along. We all have the same goal. We all respect each other. When you've got 100-something guys pushing for the same goal, you're about to do something special."
Denham Springs
Coach: Bill Conides (40-11)
2017: 6-4
PROJECTED OFFENSIVE STARTERS
QB Luke Lunsford (6-3, 200), *RB Treveon Muse (5-10, 218), *WR DJ Williams (6-1, 198), *WR Kaleb Drummer (5-8, 168), *WR/TE Brycen Longley (6-1, 211), *WR Hunter Bond (6-1, 191), LT Alex Harris (6-3, 278), *LG Jake Evans (6-1, 269), *C Lake Thorburn (6-3, 265), RG Leo Montanez (5-10, 215), *RT Braylon Elerby (6-3, 284)
PROJECTED DEFENSIVE STARTERS
*DE Kaydon Berard (6-0, 245, Jr.), DE Katgut Hart (5-11, 211, Sr.), DT Choppa Johnson (5-10, 227, So.), *LB Tristan Duhe (6-0, 207, Jr.), LB Davion Nassri (6-0, 218, Sr.), LB Brennan Leblanc (5-10, 209, Sr.), *DB Cade Cole (5-9, 190, Jr.), DB Hayden Horne (6-3, 200, Jr.), *DB Caleb Young (6-0, 178, Sr.), DB EJ Burgess (6-0, 183, Sr.)
*-- denotes returning starters
SCHEDULE
Aug. 31 at Hammond
Sept. 7 Ponchatoula
Sept. 14 Fontainebleau
Sept. 21 Belaire*
Sept. 28 at Live Oak*
Oct. 5 Ferriday
Oct. 12 Zachary*
Oct. 19 at Walker*
Oct. 26 Central*
Nov. 2 Scotlandville*
*--denotes district game