Livingston Parish officials are employing a "watch and wait" mentality ahead of the projected landfall of Tropical Storm Cristobal this weekend.
Livingston Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness director Mark Harrell said as of Wednesday afternoon, the parish is ready but not implementing any specific measures at this time.
"We're always ready," he said. "We're just waiting to get some more information on the track but we're prepared to start distributing sandbags as needed."
The National Hurricane Center estimates the strong storm could make landfall over Louisiana Sunday night into Monday morning, as of its Wednesday morning advisory.
Livingston Parish is about 50 miles east of the projected track of the storm's center.