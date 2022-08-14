Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center in Ponchatoula announced its inaugural Village Arts Market.
Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center is a multidisciplinary arts organization that is dedicated to expanding the cultural and creative opportunities for Ponchatoula and its surrounding area.
With more than 50 vendors of fine arts and crafts, food trucks, live music and more, the market will be open from noon to 5 p.m., Sept. 30, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct 1.
Market organizers are still accepting vendor applications until Aug. 31 at https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=10502 or call Executive Director Erin Wallace at (985) 510-0686 or Board President Kim Zabbia at (985) 974-2079.