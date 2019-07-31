Twenty-two new school buses were recently delivered to the Livingston Parish School Transportation Department and assigned to drivers for the new school year. In front of one of the new buses, from left, are Livingston Parish Schools bus shop Manager Tamara Pichon; Livingston school bus drivers Gayle Anderson, Angela Landry, Renee Newsom, Rebecca Garcia, Tracy Depriest, Shawna Carpenter, Amber Dugas, Vickie Cowart, Katrinka Davidson, Victoria McDonald, Nancy Bales, Kathy Griffin, Corie Crain, Leatrix Cockerham, Vickie Overmeyer, Dusty Sumrall, Steve Knight and Melvin Duncan; Kent Mitchell representatives Dane Mitchell, Holly Chatellier, and Jamie Harper; Livingston School bus driver Renee Lawson; and Livingston Schools Transportation Director Josh Day.