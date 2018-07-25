DENHAM SPRINGS — Members and volunteers of Main Street Denham Springs are in the final stages of planning for the Smithsonian’s acclaimed Water/Ways Exhibit, an event that planners are billing as a major cultural attraction.
The exhibit, which will be open to the public at the Old City Hall Museum from Aug. 11 through Sept. 22, will be the focal point of numerous related community events, said Patricia Genre, local project director for Main Street Denham Springs.
“We are so excited to be bringing the very special event to our city. Denham Springs has been chosen as only one of six sites in Louisiana where the exhibit will be on display. The Water/Ways exhibit will not be located within 50 miles of Denham Springs, and we are expecting a large number of visitors from throughout the region,” she said.
Genre said the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways Exhibit will serve as a cornerstone for what can eventually be more permanent exhibits at the Old City Hall Museum. “We have had exhibits from time to time and we already have some interesting things to see at the museum, but this will be different. This is something special and we can’t wait until the opening of the Water/Ways Exhibit,” Genre said.
“The Water/Ways Exhibit dives into water … an essential component of life on our plant environmentally, culturally and historically,” Genre said.
The exhibit, which consists of kiosks and large panels, includes interactive features. The exhibit examines how water is used in the world today. "This is something different. The public will be able to learn so much about the importance of water … something we know all about in South Louisiana,” she said.
The Water/Ways Exhibit is free and will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Kiosks and panels that comprise the Water/Ways Exhibit will be located on both the first and second floors of the museum.
The exhibit's dedication and kickoff, on Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., will be dedicated to all who served others during the widespread flooding in August of 2016. “This will be an opportunity for the community to say ‘thank you’ to the first responders, the policemen and firemen, the Cajun Navy and all those who came out to rescue and give assistance to victims of the flood. Participants will be given an opportunity to say something about their experiences during the flood,” Genre explained.
The Water/Ways Exhibit will serve as a catalyst for a number of related presentations. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish will host an art exhibit under the theme “Ways of Water.” The exhibit will run concurrently with the Smithsonian exhibit.
A slate of other events will follow during the duration of the exhibit. Among the presentations will be “Building a Pirogue” on Aug. 18. Master pirogue builder Jules Lambert will make the presentation starting at 1 p.m. at the Old City Hall.
On Aug. 23, a program titled “Station 15” will be held at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the Livingston Parish Library System at 7:30 p.m. The program, led by Wesley Kinnebrew, will feature a film and public discussion about the flood of 2016.
A similar program, “Diversions,” presented by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities, will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 30 at the library's Denham Springs-Walker Branch. This program, featuring Dr. Craig Colten of the LSU faculty, includes a film and presentation.
The Amite River Basin will be topic of a program on Aug. 30 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch. Dietmar Rietschier of the Amite River Basin Commission will discuss the topic “River Control Issues and Solutions.”
The final major presentation will be on Sept. 1, when Adin Putnam, author of “Rising Above: The Flood of 2016,” will discuss his book and lead a discussion of the flood. The program will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch of the library system.
Other programs will also be offered. For example, Girl Scouts can earn merit badges by participating in a program on Aug. 25 from 9 a.m. until noon at the Old City Hall. Mary Stringfellow will present the program.
Genre said Main Street Denham Springs is seeking volunteers to serve as docents during the exhibit. Those interested may contact the organization at the Old City Hall for additional information. “We need a large number of volunteers. This is a great opportunity to serve the community while enjoying a great event. Docents will be asked to work at least two shifts during the exhibit,” she said.
Genre said traveling exhibits have been presented at the Old City Hall in the past, but that the Water/Ways Exhibit will be the largest and most prestigious ever offered. She said members of Main Street Denham Springs learned about the exhibit last year and began working on landing the program for their own city. The group learned in January that they had earned a $5,000 grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and that assisted in attracting the exhibit to Denham Springs. The Walton Family Foundation is one of the underwriters for the exhibit.
“The opening of the Water/Ways Exhibit is a true community event. We have partnered with a number of other groups including the Downtown Merchants Association, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish and others to bring this to Denham Springs and the surrounding area. We want to engage everyone in the community," Genre said.