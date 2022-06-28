North Oaks Health System’s Dietetic Internship faculty and staff honored nine graduates for completing the program June 16.
Chief Human Resources Officer Jeff Jarreau presided over the commencement ceremonies, which were held at the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center on the North Oaks Medical Center campus.
Graduates include Kathleen Bachman, Drake Fontenot, Madison Guidry, Madison Loewe, Miriam Lopez, Peyton Mercola, Brooke McVey, Carolyn Reed and Eleanor Spiller.
Two graduates received awards.
McVey received the Mary Nelson Award given by program faculty in recognition of eagerness to learn, dedication to the profession and high professional standards.
Bachman was selected by her peers to receive the Dannye Young Taylor “Always Remembering Others” Award in recognition of selfless assistance to others. Now retired, Taylor was a longtime patient representative for North Oaks Health System. The award was created in her honor by her husband, Dr. Rodney Taylor.
Bachman also was recognized with the Carol Bertrand Award for Excellence. The award was created in memory of the late Bertrand, who was a registered dietitian, grassroots advocate for the dietetics profession and graduate of North Oaks’ second Dietetic Internship class. Faculty selected Bachman for her essay on the potential of registered dietitians taking a role in public policy related to medical nutrition therapy.
Ann McDaniel-Hall served as guest speaker. A registered dietitian and North Oaks’ former Nutritional Services director, McDaniel-Hall retired in from the health system February 2022 following 44 years of service.
In her remarks, she stressed the importance of first jobs to the success of overall careers.
“Your first job establishes the foundation of your career, so set your work standards high, maintain a positive attitude and be grateful for the opportunity to learn all you can from those around you – including what not to do,” McDaniel-Hall advised. “Be a team player, solution-driven and strive to make a contribution every day.”
Diplomas were conferred by North Oaks Dietetic Internship Program Director Leslie Ballard.
Since 1994, the North Oaks Dietetic Internship Program has offered qualified individuals an opportunity to attain eligibility for the Registration Examination for Dietitians through one year of supervised experience.
For information about the North Oaks Dietetic Internship, contact the program office at (985) 230-6548 or visit “Join Our Team” at www.northoaks.org.