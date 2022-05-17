Check out pickleball
Pickleball is coming to Walker. The Community Center, 20355 Corbin Ave., Walker, will be open Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to noon for open play. Beginners welcome. Paddles and balls will be available. No fee will be charged during May.
Art classes planned
The Arts Council of Livingston Parish has several classes scheduled. Visit www.artslivingston.org or call (225) 664-1168 to register of learn more.
Introduction to Stained Glass Class taught by Kerry Curtin will be available for ages 16 — adult. Students will learn the lead came technique over five Thursday evenings at South Live Oak Elementary School.
June 23 at 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Students will be given information on where to purchase glass and other supplies needed to start production next class meeting.
July 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: class
Class fee is $125 and estimated supplies — to be purchased by the student — cost $75.
Children’s Summer Art Classes for grades 2-6 is taught by Kerry Curtin at South Live Oak Elementary School, June 27-30 at 6 p.m. Session fee is $45 or $40 for ACLP members.
Students will focus on the elements of art and the principles of design as they create drawings and paintings using images of summer as subject-matter. Exercises using pencil, charcoal, pastels, and watercolor will be completed during the sessions. Students should bring No. 2 pencils and a drawing pad no larger than 16”X 20” (optional).
Make payment online to ACLP or at the first class meeting.
Also, the Arts Council of Livingston Parish will have a "Spring in the South" art exhibit and a Spring Marketplace through the end of May with a reception from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21. Visit www.artslivingston.org for information including other events.
Cookoff postponed
The Taste of Walker BBQ Charity Cookoff that was set for May 14 has been postponed until the fall.
Library highlights
Check out the planned library activities in the coming week. Registration needed. Visit www.mylpl.info or call the branch to visit. The website lists more activities for all ages.
Ocean Bubble Blast (Ages 6-11): May 19, 5:30 p.m. STEM and art fun with bubbles. Albany-Springfield Branch, (225) 686-4130
Book Club (Ages 18+): May 23 at 10 a.m. Albany-Springfield Branch, (225) 686-4130
Hooks & Loops Crochet Club (Ages 18+): May 18 at 2 p.m. Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Book Club (Ages 18+): May 19 at 11 a.m. Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Board Game Night (Ages 12+): May 23 at 5:30 p.m. Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Teen Book Club: Survival Adventure (Ages 12-18): May 25 at 5 p.m. Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Pajama Storytime (Ages 0-8): May 25 at 6 p.m. Denham Springs-Walker Branch, (225) 686-4140
Mason Jar Suncatcher (Ages 18+): May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Make suncatchers out of the lid of a mason jar. South Branch, (225) 686-4170
Teen Hangout (Ages 12-18): May 19 at 5:30 p.m. Video games, board games, activities, crafts, snacks and more. Watson Branch at (225) 686-4180
Leadership Livingston applications open
The Livingston Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its Leadership Livingston program. Deadline is 4 p.m., July 19. Visit tinyurl.com/ynz4zja7 for details and to apply.