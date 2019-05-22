NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts honored the 35th graduating class during its annual Commencement Ceremony on May 18 in Northwestern State University’s Prather Coliseum. Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards was the speaker.

Of the 113 seniors, area graduates include:

Livingston Parish

Denham Springs: Jordan Byrd, Juan Cecchini, Keaton Dicapo, Brielle Dunn, Hannah Hauptman, Brandon Logan and Jonas Truax

Livingston: Brooke Ellzey and Abigail Fischer

Tangipahoa Parish

Hammond: Jada Bezue, Isabella Hood and Rachel Schnadelbach

