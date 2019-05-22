NATCHITOCHES — The Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts honored the 35th graduating class during its annual Commencement Ceremony on May 18 in Northwestern State University’s Prather Coliseum. Louisiana first lady Donna Edwards was the speaker.
Of the 113 seniors, area graduates include:
Livingston Parish
Denham Springs: Jordan Byrd, Juan Cecchini, Keaton Dicapo, Brielle Dunn, Hannah Hauptman, Brandon Logan and Jonas Truax
Livingston: Brooke Ellzey and Abigail Fischer
Tangipahoa Parish
Hammond: Jada Bezue, Isabella Hood and Rachel Schnadelbach