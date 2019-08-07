THURSDAY
Book Club: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.
Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
Spine Tinglers Book Club: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
FRIDAY
Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.
MONDAY
Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.
Word Basics: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.
TUESDAY
Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.
WEDNESDAY
Tea Time + Create: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Partake in relaxing afternoon tea while learning to create a simple craft.
AUG. 15
Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.
Hooked on Fishing: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Bring the family for a fun-filled fishing extravaganza in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Make a fish print, learn knot tying and more.