THURSDAY

Book Club: 10:30 a.m., Main Branch Library.

Crochet Club: 2 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

Spine Tinglers Book Club: 6 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

FRIDAY

Wiggle Worms — Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library.

MONDAY

Golden Age Movie Club: 9 a.m., South Branch Library.

Word Basics: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Students will learn the basic features of Word and how to type and format documents.

TUESDAY

Cookbook Challenge: 6 p.m., Main Branch Library.

WEDNESDAY

Tea Time + Create: 2 p.m., Albany-Springfield Branch Library. Partake in relaxing afternoon tea while learning to create a simple craft.

AUG. 15

Teen Anime Club: 5:30 p.m., Watson Branch Library.

Hooked on Fishing: 6 p.m., Denham Springs-Walker Branch Library. Bring the family for a fun-filled fishing extravaganza in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Make a fish print, learn knot tying and more.

