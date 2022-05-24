Ten local students will be part of ExxonMobil’s high school crafts internship this summer, a news release said.
The list includes Morgan Day, of Zachary High School, and Laura Todd, of Live Oak High School.
The eight-week paid internship program introduces students to high-demand industry craft careers. Students will job-shadow ExxonMobil craft specialists to explore job opportunities, be mentored by employees and learn how to get started in a variety of trades to obtain a rewarding career in industry. Craft careers can include jobs such as millwrights, electricians, pipe fitters, welders and process technicians.
This is the second year ExxonMobil Baton Rouge will host the program.