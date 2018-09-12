DENHAM SPRINGS — This weekend's Relive WWII Weekend will give history enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy learning about life in the military during World War II, an opportunity to experience some of what the war was like for those who fought.
The immersive living history event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday on the grounds of the Old City Hall Museum.
Robert Reynolds and his wife, Charlotte, are spearheading the event.
“Visitors to the re-enactment will be able to see everything up close and fully functioning,” Robert Reynolds said. “This will provide an education and interactive learning experience in a setting that books and museums cannot provide.”
The event will draw re-enactors from across the South who will bring WWII vintage tents, equipment, Jeeps, firearms and many more items for display. The event opens at 7 p.m. Friday with a World War II-themed movie that will be shown in the parking lot of the Old City Hall Museum. Robert Reynolds said vintage news reels, cartoons and comedy shorts will precede the movie. Popcorn and soft drinks will be on sale to add to the experience.
“We want our visitors to feel as if they are experiencing movie entertainment in the 1940s,” he said.
Those planning to view the movie are asked to bring folding chairs.
On Saturday, the displays open to the public at 9 a.m. Full military encampments will provide the ability to view what life was like for a soldier in the combat zones. Reynolds said some of the re-enactors will sleep and cook on the grounds throughout the weekend.
A “ battle” between re-enactors as German and U.S. soldiers will be staged at 3 p.m. Brennan Deshotels of the Living History Corps from the World War II Museum in New Orleans will direct the re-enactment, which will include a boot camp obstacle course for youngsters and firing demonstrations.
Other activities that demonstrate what life was like on the “home front” during World War II — including an interactive Victory Garden demonstration and a scrap drive competition — also will be offered. A World War II ambulance from the World War II Museum will be on display.
The event closes with a variety show modeled after the shows that entertained the troops in the canteens during the war years. Guests will hear the sounds of the big bands and Abbott and Costello comedy skits. The Spotlight Theater Players and Rosie and the Swingin’ Riveters will provide the entertainment.
Admission to the re-enactment is free, but donations will be accepted. Charlotte Reynolds said the re-enactment, which is being held under the sponsorship of the Spotlight Theater Players of Denham Springs, is being underwritten by corporate sponsors, donations and funds derived from the sale of various items at the re-enactment. The event is a fundraiser for veterans’ homes in Jackson and Reserve.
Robert and Charlotte Reynolds, along with some volunteers, have been working for several weeks to prepare for the event. The couple has been involved in World War II history for about seven years. Robert said his interest and involvement in World War II history re-enactments started with a visit to the World War II Museum.
“After I saw a re-enactment at the museum, I asked how I could get involved.” he said. “They suggested that I join a group and acquire ‘gear’ and just get started. I bought some uniforms and joined others who were into reenactments, and I was hooked. I participated in a parade in Walker, and the veterans who were in attendance really showed their appreciation. I always think of the veterans while participating in reenactments. Over the years, my interest in the war has only grown.”
Charlotte eventually agreed to join her husband. Robert said he purchased a Red Cross uniform for Charlotte, and when she wore it at the veterans home in Jackson, a woman named Rita Cutter, who was a Women’s Auxiliary Corps veteran, was “thrilled to see Charlotte in a uniform.” Charlotte said that when she saw the appreciation expressed by veterans she enthusiastically joined her husband in reliving the history of World War II.
The Reynoldses regularly visit veterans in Jackson and have become close friends with some of the residents. One veteran, the late William W. Perkins, inspired the Reynolds to start the annual re-enactment. The first, held in 2013, was named the William W. Perkins WWII Weekend. Perkins, who died on Memorial Day shortly before his 92nd birthday, told Robert and Charlotte that he “wanted people to remember that service in the military in World War II was important and that keeping that memory alive mattered to all who had paid the price it took to win the war.”
Both said that supporting the veterans, especially those from the World War II era, is important. “The number of World War II vets is rapidly dwindling, and we need to support them in any way we can. That’s one of the main reasons why we do what we do,” Robert Reynolds said.
Robert and Charlotte have accumulated a trove of World War II artifacts. The duo estimate that between them they have about 50 vintage uniforms. Charlotte portrays U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and Red Cross personnel while Robert will dress in the uniforms of the U.S. Marine Corps, the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard and the U.S. Army. The couple has acquired a World War II Dodge WC half-ton truck with four-wheel drive that still runs. The truck will be on display at the re-enactment.
About 60 re-enactors are expected to participate in the weekend’s activities, and Robert said that he anticipates that “several thousand” visitors will attend the event.
In an announcement issued about the Relive WWII Weekend, Robert and Charlotte wrote, “It is with great pride that we honor all our World War II veterans through this event. We hope that many will choose to visit the re-enactment and join us in helping to keep their memories alive.”