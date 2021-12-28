The Livingston Parish School Board on Dec. 9 recognized those teachers and principals in the parish who will advance to the state’s regional competition to be evaluated as potential finalists for this year’s state principal and teacher of the year awards.
The district’s top teachers include Elementary Teacher of the Year Dana Thames, a fifth grade English/language arts teacher at Levi Milton Elementary; Middle School Teacher of the Year Christina Landon, an eighth grade math teacher at Live Oak Junior High School; and High School Teacher of the Year Gary Mitchell, a history teacher at Live Oak High School.
The district’s top principals of the year include Elementary Principal of the Year Ginger Bishop, principal of Northside Elementary; Middle School Principal of the Year Carolyn Wilkinson, principal of North Corbin Junior High; and High School Principal of the Year Beth Jones, principal of Live Oak High School.
“All of these winners are outstanding individuals who make our district better every day. The work they do is integral to our school system being highly respected across the state. I want to thank them for their professionalism, for being great educators, and dedicating themselves to the children of Livingston Parish,” Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
Murphy said the parish’s top three principals were selected in late October, but they had not yet been officially recognized by the school board until this month. The winning teachers were named by a selection committee on Nov. 23. All winners advance to the state’s regional competition to determine who will be finalists for the top award in the state.
“The process of selecting our most outstanding teachers and principals is always a great thing to watch,” Murphy said. “As educators from outside our parish read about the accomplishments of our top people and hears what motivates them, they are blown away by how great our people are.”
Thames, who has taught in the district for 13 years, was recognized for her exceptional efforts to learn new teaching techniques and utilize new learning platforms to provide lessons and support for her students through the COVID pandemic challenges. She also was recognized for maintaining strong connections with her students’ parents to discuss strategies and practices that can enhance their child’s learning.
Landon has been a teacher for 14 years, 10 of which have been with Livingston Parish Public Schools. She was recognized for involvement in the school’s extracurricular activities, including the Eaglettes Dance team, which won a national championship in its first year; the No Place for Hate Club, which teaches students how to reduce bias and bullying; and the Impact Club, which helps young girls build self-confidence. At the same time, Landon is a mentor to teachers across the district on how they can improve their teaching strategies.
Mitchell was recognized for his efforts to build a positive culture in his classroom. He said he does research every summer to determine the best ways to teach those juniors and seniors who will be in his class. This effort entails reading the latest online articles, collaborating with other teachers around the country by using social media, and reading professional journal and engaging with local peers. He taught AP World History when he first arrived at the high school in 2014, but he was selected to teach AP United State History this school year.
Bishop has served as principal of Northside Elementary School for the past three years. Last year, her school was named a Top 10-rated early childhood education site for academic performance.
Wilkinson has served as principal of North Corbin Junior High for six years. Her school improved its District Performance Score by 1.5 points this year.
Jones is in her sixth year as principal of Live Oak High School, which received the highest school performance scores in the parish this year.