Calie Green can't recall a memory that doesn't include a cow.
Cattle are in her blood, she said, as she talked about the bitter sweet experience of competing in the district livestock show for the last time Saturday at the Southeast District Livestock Show in Gonzales.
She grew up with hogs and cattle on her grandfather's Circle G Farm in Holden and spends every day working with the animals they raise.
The Holden High School senior, a member of the 4-H and FFA, walked from stall to stall Saturday checking on the seven registered pure-bred Santa Gertrudis cattle she and her family brought to the district livestock show last week at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
She sat in the barns Saturday morning with about a half-dozen family members, all masked and huddled together trying to stay dry and warm. That family support is something that Cali said has been an important part of her life caring for and exhibiting livestock.
She's dedicated her life to the care of animals and plans on continuing the study of livestock at Conner State college in Oklahoma, where she has been invited to be a part of the college's livestock show team. She's going to college thanks to a scholarship that she said she would not have earned without her nine years of exhibition experience.
Cali is a member of the National Junior Board of Pure Bred Santa Gertrudis cattle and has extensive knowledge of the breed.
Cali's family farm was started more than 100 years ago by raising hogs and later moved on to pure bred cattle.
"You could say cows are my life and I love it," she said.
Not far from Cali, Addison Sibley, 11, a student at North Corbin Jr. High School, and her mom, Laurie, were grooming Cali's Maine-Anjou heifer, which was having trouble standing still.
Laurie Sibley said the young heifer was a little frisky Saturday because of its inexperience in livestock shows. But experience was what Addison and her sister Natalie, 9, were there to earn.
The livestock shows are just part of the daily dedication it takes to raise an animal, Cali said, adding that all that work watering, walking, practicing with and feeding the animals is worth it when you receive a college scholarship because of that experience.
Natalie, a student at North Corbin Elementary, wants to be a veterinarian one day. She said she enjoys her time in the barns.
Across the expo center, Macie Langlois, 17, a Denham Springs High School student, was trying to keep her hog clean. It wasn't going well. As she sprayed the hog and brushed the hog would quickly roll in the wood-chip shavings and Macie would have to start all over again.
After a few minutes, the hog stopped for a quick nap.
"They're just like dogs" Macie said of her hogs. "Hopefully they know it's show day."
As a seasoned livestock show exhibitor, Macie said this livestock show season has been unlike any other.
Not knowing if they would even have a district show, Macie said she was worried she wouldn't get to show her hogs this year. Many of the open livestock shows she usually competes in were canceled because of the coronavirus. And the Southeast District show was in jeopardy when the Covington center it is usually held in canceled. So, the Southeast and South Central shows were held in combination.
Next step for the exhibitors is the state show later this month.