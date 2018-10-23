LIVINGSTON — Even though Kayla Denham was offering massage and other sexual services and had drugs in her system at the time of her death, her life should not be discounted, a prosecutor told a jury Tuesday in the second-degree murder trial of Christopher Landry.
"This is a cold-blooded murder … regardless of whether or not you like what she did," Livingston Parish Assistant District Attorney Greg Murphy told the jury in his opening statement.
Landry's defense attorney, meanwhile, said Denham died during a panicked encounter, indicating the defense will ask the jury to consider an acquittal or a lesser charge.
Landry would face life in prison if convicted as charged.
Each side presented an overview of their case as the trial for Landry, 26, opened at the Livingston Parish Courthouse. A 12-person jury with two alternates was picked earlier in the day.
Landry is accused of killing 24-year-old Denham on June 5, 2017 after inviting her to his house to give him a massage and "some other things," Murphy said. The two had agreed over a text chat to a $200 fee, he said.
Murphy said the evidence will show that Landry struck Denham on the head 15 times with a 24-inch, steel, Indian war club before he knelt down and choked her with his hands. Later, he folded her 98-pound body into a plastic container, which he then placed in the garage.
Denham's body was found later that day after her boyfriend went looking for her at the 30709 Dunn Road address she had texted to him when she arrived there because she had "a bad feeling," the sheriff's office previously reported.
Murphy said he will show a taped confession from Landry in which he admits to clubbing Denham on the head, but tries to minimize it by accusing her of stealing his computer, one of the few assets he had left after the 2016 flood.
The prosecutor suggested the dispute could have been connected to Landry's inability to pay Denham.
Man says he killed massage therapist after robbery attempt; sheriff: Evidence doesn't 'fully' support that
Defense attorney Shaan Aucoin said she will not dispute many of the facts in the case.
"We don't dispute that there was an incident that occurred that just got crazy chaotic, and that Ms. Denham lost her life," Aucoin said.
Aucoin said she will, however, challenge "whether this encounter constitutes murder."
According to a family obituary, Denham lived in Geismar and graduated from Dutchtown High School in 2011. She was a student at Delgado Community College, but previously attended Southeastern Louisiana University, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, and LSU.
A family spokesperson said in a statement last year that Denham had a "wonderful and loving soul that brought light and joy to everyone around her."
The prosecution is expected to begin calling witnesses at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.