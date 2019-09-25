HAMMOND — Learn more about the link between sleep and diabetes by attending North Oaks Diabetes Education’s next free group meeting on Oct. 8.
The meeting will be held 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the E. Brent Dufreche Conference Center’s Meeting Room C, in North Oaks Diagnostic Center, 15837 Paul Vega, M.D., Drive. No provider referral or preregistration is required.
Dr. Lauren Davis will lead the discussion. Davis is medical director of North Oaks Sleep Disorders Center.
She will explain how diabetes can affect sleep, including how lack of sleep can impact blood-sugar levels and lead to diabetes complications. Davis also will talk about the common types of sleep problems and treatment options.
For information about upcoming meetings, call the North Oaks Education Department at (985) 230-5723 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays or visit northoaks.org/diabetes.