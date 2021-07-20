Buddy Mincey Jr., representative for Louisiana District 71, spoke at the Livingston Parish Republican Women's meeting July 7.
Mincey discussed the legislation he supported during the 2021 regular session. He said this included legislation about vaping education and legal purchase age and school checkout procedures.
He discussed bills addressing flooding concerns, including management of the Amite River Basin and engineering solutions and the interstate barrier at Denham Springs.
Teacher issues included bills supporting recruitment and retention of teachers; training requirements; and waiving school accountability requirements due to the disrupted 2020-2021 school year. He said he supported legislation supporting equal representation throughout the parish for tourism and providing essential services for veterans.
Livingston Parish Republican Women meet the first Wednesday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at Big Mike’s Sports Bar. The public is welcome.