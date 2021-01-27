The Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame and title sponsor Hood Dental Care announce nominations for the class of 2021 will be accepted from Feb. 1 through March 31.
The annual induction banquet for the class of 2021 will be Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. This will be the 11th year the Denham Springs Athletic Association and the high school have co-hosted the event. Thus far, 73 former Yellow Jacket greats have been inducted into the Hall of Fame, according to a news release.
Coronavirus restriction in 2020 forced the postponement of the the class of 2020's banquet. Members from the 2020 class will be inducted along with the class of 2021. In addition to being honored at the banquet, inductees will be presented to the public at halftime of the Denham Springs High School-East Iberville High football game Sept. 10 in Yellow Jacket Stadium.
The Hall of Fame Selection Committee does not nominate the candidates. Anyone with an interest in Denham Springs High sports may submit a nomination; however, individuals may not nominate themselves. All nominations must conform to the Hall of Fame nomination guidelines available at www.denhamspringshs.org or by picking up a copy at the school office.
When preparing a nomination, the most critical requirement is to provide documentation that substantiates claims of athletic, academic and civic achievement. Such verification typically comes from newspaper articles, copies of yearbook pages, old scrapbooks, family archives, etc.
Nominators are advised to start early in the process of collecting documentation to afford nominees the best chance of selection. Unsubstantiated claims cannot be considered by the selection committee. Please refer to the Hall of Fame nomination guidelines for recommendations on area newspapers and libraries to contact.
Nominations cannot be accepted by email or fax. Because guidelines require an 8 inches by 10 inches photograph of the candidate, nominations must be mailed or hand-delivered to Denham Springs High School, ATTN: Principal (HOF), 1000 N. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA 70726. Submissions must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 31 to be considered for induction this year.
Once all nominations are received and screened for completeness, the Selection Committee will meet to review the submissions and vote on candidates for induction this fall. Nominees who are not selected will remain active candidates and be voted on annually for a period of five years. If additional documentation becomes available that will strengthen their file, it should be submitted.
Male and female athletes will be representative of all varsity sports. Nominees, both living and deceased, will be considered from all eras of the school's athletics to the extent possible.
For information, contact Kathy deGeneres at kdegeneres@cox.net or (225) 665-8025.