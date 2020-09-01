U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office will be reimbursed $2,242,377 in response to the 2016 flood and emergency housing solution for Livingston Parish sheriff deputies, a release said.
The grant is the result of an amendment Graves offered after the federal government proved it could not adequately, inexpensively or efficiently respond to the disaster, the release said.
“The 2016 flood was an absolute strain across our communities and every corner of our community suffered. Families, schools, law enforcement, small business owners — you name it. It’s taken years to get these long-overdue funds to help the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office but they are entirely deserving of every penny,” Graves said.
“We have worked around the clock to get legislation amended so that when future disasters hit, the government isn’t adding fuel to the bureaucratic fire,"Graves said in a news release.
He praised Sheriff Jason Ard for "showing exactly what good leaders do."
"It shouldn’t take an act of Congress to implement common sense, but that is what we had to do," the release added. "These new laws are what we call common sense and will make South Louisiana and the entire country more resilient and proactive, enabling American communities to come back stronger much more quickly.”