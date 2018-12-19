Saturday at Olympia Stadium was one last chance for some of the area's top high-school senior football players to put their talents on display.
No one made more of the opportunity than Walker High's BJ Lockhart, whose exploits on defense and special teams landed him the annual all-star game's most outstanding player honor.
Lockhart provided his Patriots team their first score by blocking a punt in the first quarter and returning it 10 yards for a score, and he later helped seal a 15-14 win over the Eagles with a fourth-quarter interception.
The interception would have resulted in Lockhart's second touchdown of the game, but a penalty against the Patriots following the turnover nullified the score.
"He played like dynamite," said Walker coach Cecil Thomas, who enjoyed Saturday's game as a spectator.
Lockhart was one of 13 players from Livingston Parish chosen to participate in the game.
Joining him on the victorious Patriots squad were Walker teammates Kondre Ventress, defensive lineman; Isaiah Zachery offensive lineman; and Calvin Watson, defensive back. Also playing were Tre Muse, running back; DJ Williams, wide receiver; and Kaleb Drummer, wide receiver; from Denham Springs and Sal Palermo quarterback; Blake Robinson, linebacker; Eli Johnson, linebacker; and Grant Richardson, wide receiver" all from Live Oak.
Albany's Justin Parrish, running back; and Springfield's Beau Husser, tight end, were part of the Eagles squad that trailed 9-7 at halftime.
The parish was also represented on both coaching staffs: Live Oak assistants Wendell Evers and Brian Smith served as co-defensive coordinators for the Patriots, while Albany head coach Mike Janis was the offensive line coach for the Eagles.
Palermo connected on a 37-yard completion late in the second quarter to set up a short field goal.
The kind of versatility that helped earn Lockhart first-team all-district recognition as both a running back and safety was very much a part of the 5-foot-7, 170-pound speedster's final prep performance.
"If they had played him at tailback, he probably would have scored a touchdown playing there as well," Thomas said. "The kid's just a playmaker."
It is unclear whether Lockhart will play offense or defense in college. Louisiana Tech, Tulane, Memphis and Arizona State are among the schools recruiting him.
Hayes beats buzzer for Walker girls
A highlight of the Walker girls basketball tournament last week came when Kaitlyn Hayes beat the buzzer against Rapides with a contested basket as time expired, giving the Wildcats a 66-64 victory on the opening day of the three-day event.
Tiara Young continued her high-scoring ways with 30 points in that game.
Hayes received a pass from teammate Asia Gardner, who had accepted the inbound with 8 seconds to go, and dribbled twice before putting up the winning shot. She finished with 15 points.
Walker lost its second game of the tournament, falling to two-time defending state champion John Curtis. A victory over South Lafourche in their tournament finale left the Wildcats with a 14-2 mark for the season.